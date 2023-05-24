रामजन्म भूमि मंदिर में भगवान रामलला की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा कब होगी? सामने आया बड़ा अपडेट
रामजन्म भूमि मंदिर में भगवान रामलला की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा कब होगी? सामने आया बड़ा अपडेट

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: अयोध्या मे बन रहे रामजन्म भूमि मंदिर में भगवान रामलला की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा और उसके लोकार्पण की अभी कोई तिथि तय नहीं हुई है, लेकिन उम्मीद है कि इस साल 31 दिसंबर से अगले वर्ष के शुरू में 15 जनवरी के बीच किसी शुभ दिन ऐसा किया जा सकता है.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

रामजन्म भूमि मंदिर में भगवान रामलला की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा कब होगी? सामने आया बड़ा अपडेट

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: अयोध्या मे बन रहे रामजन्म भूमि मंदिर में भगवान रामलला की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा और उसके लोकार्पण की अभी कोई तिथि तय नहीं हुई है, लेकिन उम्मीद है कि इस साल 31 दिसंबर से अगले वर्ष के शुरू में 15 जनवरी के बीच किसी शुभ दिन ऐसा किया जा सकता है. राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र न्यास के महामंत्री चंपत राय ने यह जानकारी दी.

