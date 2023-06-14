यूपी के एक और माफिया का अंत, आउट देने पर अंपायर को उड़ा दिया था गोली से
topStories1hindi1737749
Hindi Newsदेश

यूपी के एक और माफिया का अंत, आउट देने पर अंपायर को उड़ा दिया था गोली से

Who was Khan Mubarak: पुलिस ने पुष्टि की है कि अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन छोटा राजन के बेहद खास सहयोगी खान मुबारक की सोमवार को जिला जेल से स्थानांतरित किए जाने के एक घंटे के भीतर मौत हो गई. मुबारक की हरदोई जिला अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 05:36 PM IST

Trending Photos

यूपी के एक और माफिया का अंत, आउट देने पर अंपायर को उड़ा दिया था गोली से

Who was Khan Mubarak: पुलिस ने पुष्टि की है कि अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन छोटा राजन के बेहद खास सहयोगी खान मुबारक की सोमवार को जिला जेल से स्थानांतरित किए जाने के एक घंटे के भीतर मौत हो गई. मुबारक की हरदोई जिला अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई. 43 वर्षीय मुबारक निमोनिया से पीड़ित था. मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में कई दिनों से उसका इलाज चल रहा था.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT: सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मचाने के बाद इस एक्टर की EX वाइफ की शो में एंट्री
car
Financial Tips: कार खरीदते वक्त ध्यान रखें ये 3 बातें, बचा लेंगे पैसा
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज