Triskaidekaphobia: कई जगह नहीं होता Sector-13, होटलो में भी नहीं होती 13वीं मंजिल और 13 नंबर कमरा; क्या है इसकी वजह?
topStories1hindi1711709
Hindi Newsदेश

Triskaidekaphobia: कई जगह नहीं होता Sector-13, होटलो में भी नहीं होती 13वीं मंजिल और 13 नंबर कमरा; क्या है इसकी वजह?

Triskaidekaphobia 13 number: दुनिया में कई होटल हैं जो 12वीं मंजिल के बाद वाले फ्लोर को 13 अंक देने से कतराते हैं. वहीं बहुत से होटलों की लिफ्ट में भी 12 के बाद 13 अंक लिखा नही मिलेगा. कई जगह रूम नंबर 13 नहीं होता है तो इसी तरह कई बड़े शहरों में Sector-13 नहीं होता है. क्या है इसकी वजह, जानिए यहां.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 08:53 AM IST

Trending Photos

Triskaidekaphobia: कई जगह नहीं होता Sector-13, होटलो में भी नहीं होती 13वीं मंजिल और 13 नंबर कमरा; क्या है इसकी वजह?

Why hotel does not have 13th floor: अगर आप घुमक्कड़ी (Travel) के शौकीन हैं तो क्या आप कभी ऐसे होटल में रुके हैं, जिसके किसी कमरे का नंबर 13 हो? या आप किसी ऐसे मल्टी स्टोरी होटल में गए हों जो 12 मंजिल से ज्यादा ऊंचा हो लेकिन वहां 13वीं मंजिल न हो? शायद आप गए भी होंगे तो ध्यान नहीं दिया होगा और अगर ध्यान दिया होगा तो ऐसा क्यों है, ये बात पूछने की जरूरत महसूस नहीं की होगी. अब जो है सो है लेकिन ऐसा क्यों है? इसके पीछे की वजह आज हम आपको बताते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
lifestyle
चाहते हैं जल्दी घटे वजन, तो आज से ही खाना शुरू कर दें इस आटे की रोटी