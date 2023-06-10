Rajnath Singh on Air Strike: 'गाड़ी रोकी और सड़क किनारे खड़े मौलवी के छुए पैर', राजनाथ ने बताया जिंदगी का अनसुना किस्सा
Rajnath Singh on Air Strike: 'गाड़ी रोकी और सड़क किनारे खड़े मौलवी के छुए पैर', राजनाथ ने बताया जिंदगी का अनसुना किस्सा

Rajnath Singh Bihar Visit: राजनाथ बिहार बीजेपी चीफ सम्राट चौधरी के भाषण से प्रभावित नजर आए.उन्होंने कहा, मैं आश्वस्त हूं कि हमारी पार्टी राज्य में पूर्ण बहुमत से अगली सरकार बनाएगी.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 11:37 PM IST

Rajnath Singh on Air Strike: 'गाड़ी रोकी और सड़क किनारे खड़े मौलवी के छुए पैर', राजनाथ ने बताया जिंदगी का अनसुना किस्सा

Bihar News: भारत ने एक बार फिर दुश्मनों को दो टूक जवाब दिया है. बिहार के रोहतास जिले में शनिवार को रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक और सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक से यह मैसेज गया है कि भारत सीमा के अंदर और बाहर अपनी रक्षा कर सकता है. पीएम मोदी की तारीफ करते हुए राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि उन्होंने महज 10 मिनट तक चली बैठकों में सेना को एक्शन लेने की मंजूरी दे दी थी. 

