Wrestler Protest Case: बृजभूषण शरण सिंह पर लगे यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोप सच्चे थे या झूठे? दिल्ली पुलिस आज दायर कर सकती है चार्जशीट

Wrestler Protest Case Updates: बीजेपी सांसद और भारतीय कुश्ती संघ के पूर्व अध्यक्ष रहे बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ दिल्ली पुलिस आज चार्जशीट दायर कर सकती है. इस चार्जशीट पर प्रदर्शनकारी पहलवानों समेत सबकी निगाहें लगी हुई हैं. 

 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 05:21 AM IST

Wrestler Protest Case: बृजभूषण शरण सिंह पर लगे यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोप सच्चे थे या झूठे? दिल्ली पुलिस आज दायर कर सकती है चार्जशीट

Wrestler Protest Case Latest Updates: महिला पहलवानों के कथित यौन उत्पीड़न के मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस आज भारतीय कुश्ती संघ के पूर्व अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) के खिलाफ कोर्ट में चार्जशीट दायर कर सकती है. सूत्रों के मुताबिक इस चार्जशीट मे पुलिस कोर्ट को बताएगी कि उसे बृजभूषण के खिलाफ छेड़छाड़ और पॉक्सो मामले की जांच में क्या मिला. दिल्ली पुलिस इस मामले में 200 से ज्यादा लोगों के बयान भी कोर्ट में जमा करवा सकती है. साथ ही मामले में तकनीकी, डिजिटल और डॉक्यूमेंट्री सबूत भी कोर्ट में सबमिट किए जा सकते हैं. 

