Wrestlers Protest Updates: जंतर मंतर पर पहलवानों ने PM मोदी के खिलाफ हेट स्पीच की या नहीं? दिल्ली पुलिस ने कोर्ट को सौंपी रिपोर्ट में बताया
Wrestlers Protest case Delhi Court: स्टेटस रिपोर्ट में दिल्ली  पुलिस ने कहा है कि जहाँ तक बम बम महाराज की ओर से दायर दो अन्य शिकायतों का सवाल है, वो शिकायतें कनॉट प्लेस थाने को भेज दी गई है, जहां पर पहलवानों ने ब्रजभूषण के खिलाफ दो FIR दर्ज कराई हैं.

Written By  Arvind Singh|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 04:49 PM IST

Wrestlers Protest Hate Speech against PM Modi Delhi Police: दिल्ली पुलिस (Delhi Police) ने पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट में पेश अपनी रिपोर्ट में कहा है कि जंतर मंतर पर प्रदर्शन के दौरान पहलवानों ने कोई भड़काऊ बयानबाजी नहीं की थी, लिहाजा उनके खिलाफ  हेट स्पीच का कोई मामला नहीं बनता है. प्रधानमंत्री मोदी (PM Modi) के खिलाफ जो भड़काऊ बयानबाजी की गई है, वो मौक़े पर मौजूद दूसरे लोगों ने की है. कोर्ट में दायर शिकायत में पहलवानों पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) और बृजभूषण शरण सिंह (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) के खिलाफ भड़काऊ बयानबाज़ी का आरोप लगाया गया था.

