Brushing Teeth Rules: सुबह ब्रश करने से पहले उसे गीला करना चाहिए या नहीं? आखिर क्या है सही तरीका, नहीं जानते होंगे आप
Brushing Teeth Rules: सुबह ब्रश करने से पहले उसे गीला करना चाहिए या नहीं? आखिर क्या है सही तरीका, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

Brushing Teeth Rules: सुबह दांत साफ करने के लिए हमें टूथब्रश को पानी से गीला करना चाहिए या नहीं? आखिर दांत साफ करने के लिए इनमें से सही तरीका का क्या है. 

 

Brushing Teeth Rules: सुबह ब्रश करने से पहले उसे गीला करना चाहिए या नहीं? आखिर क्या है सही तरीका, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

Should We Brush Wet or Dry: रोजाना सुबह उठकर दांत साफ करने के लिए ब्रश करना सामान्य सी बात है. काफी सारे लोग हाईजीन का ख्याल रखते हुए दिन में 2 बार भी ब्रश करते हैं. ब्रश करने के लिए कई लोग पहले ब्रश पर पानी डालते हैं, उसके बाद टूथपेस्ट लगाते हैं. जबकि कुछ लोग पहले पेस्ट लगाकर फिर उस पर थोड़ा पानी डालकर दांत साफ करते हैं. आखिर इन दोनों में से सही तरीका क्या है. यह ऐसा सवाल है, जिसे सोचकर हर कोई कन्फ्यूज रहता है. आज हम इस बारे में आपको सही जानकारी देते हैं. 

