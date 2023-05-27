Teeth Cleaning: डेंटिस्ट का खर्च बचाना चाहते हैं आप? इन 5 तरीकों से हटाएं दांतों का पीलापन
topStories1hindi1713495
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Teeth Cleaning: डेंटिस्ट का खर्च बचाना चाहते हैं आप? इन 5 तरीकों से हटाएं दांतों का पीलापन

Yellow Teeth Remedies: दांत हमारे शरीर का एक अहम हिस्सा है, इसकी सफाई बेहद जरूरी है, लेकिन डेंटल क्लीनिक के खर्च को देखकर घबराहट होती है. ऐसे में आप घरेलू उपाय कर सकते हैं.

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 01:55 PM IST

Trending Photos

Teeth Cleaning: डेंटिस्ट का खर्च बचाना चाहते हैं आप? इन 5 तरीकों से हटाएं दांतों का पीलापन

Teeth Whitening Tips: हम अक्सर शरीर के तमाम हिस्सों की खूबसूरती का ख्याल रखते हैं, लेकिन आमतौर तौर पर दांतों के पीलेपन को नजरअंदाज कर देते हैं. दांतो में सफेदी न हो तो कई बार शर्मिंदगी का सामना करना पड़ता है. हम भले ही रोज ब्रश से इसकी सफाई करते हों, लेकिन फिर भी मनचाहा रिजल्ट नहीं मिल पाता. आइए नजर डालते हैं उन 5 घरेलू उपायों पर जिनकी मदद से न सिर्फ आप के दांत आसानी से चमकदार बनेंगे, बल्कि डेंटल क्लीनिक का खर्चा बच जाएगा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Jyeshtha Purnima 2023
ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भरेगा भंडार
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर