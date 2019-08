फोरम बारारिया फैशन इंडस्ट्री में कमा रहीं नाम, मिस गुजरात ऐसे बनीं ट्रेंड एक्सपर्ट

Happier than a seagull with a French fry, catch me by the beach cause a breeze of waves and water sounds puts my mind to ease. Giving me major creativity yes, yes it does. I am all about the palm trees and heat degrees soaking my legs in salty hot water and drying by humid air! Life is so better in flip flops, ultra huge hat and tons of sunscreens. So for me this summer my home is where there’s sky above my head, water below my feet and seashells in my hand. #Forambaraiya . . . Trying some edits & manipulation by myself’

Foram Baraiya | Blogger (@forambaraiya) on May 3, 2019