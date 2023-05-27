Detox Drink: पाचन और लिवर हेल्दी बनाएं रखती है Turmeric Water, ऐसे तैयार करें डिटॉक्स ड्रिंक
Detox Drink: पाचन और लिवर हेल्दी बनाएं रखती है Turmeric Water, ऐसे तैयार करें डिटॉक्स ड्रिंक

Health Tips: आज हम आपके लिए हल्दी वाला पानी बनाने और इसके सेवन के फायदे लेकर आए हैं. हल्दी वाले पानी को पीने से आपकी इम्यूनिटी बढ़ती है. साथ ही इससे आपका पाचन और लिवर भी हेल्दी बना रहता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं हल्दी वाला पानी पीने के फायदे.

 

Pooja Attri|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 09:49 PM IST

Detox Drink: पाचन और लिवर हेल्दी बनाएं रखती है Turmeric Water, ऐसे तैयार करें डिटॉक्स ड्रिंक

Benefits Of Drinking Turmeric Water: हल्दी एक मसाला है जोकि आपको हर भारतीय किचन में आसानी से देखने को मिल जाती है. इसके अलावा हल्दी को आयुर्वेद में एक जड़ी-बूटी समान माना गया है. हल्दी में प्रोटीन, कार्बोहाइड्रेट, कैल्शियम, फाइबर, आयरन, कॉपर, जिंक और फास्फोरस जैसे कई सेहतमंद गुण मौजूद होते हैं. इसलिए आज तक आपने हल्दी को सब्जी या दूध में डालकर तो कई बार सेवन किया होगा.

