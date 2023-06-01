Skin Tanning: तपती धूप में घूमने के कारण त्वचा हो गई टैन? जानिए वापस कैसे लाएं निखार
topStories1hindi1720075
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Skin Tanning: तपती धूप में घूमने के कारण त्वचा हो गई टैन? जानिए वापस कैसे लाएं निखार

Sun Tanning Removing Tips: कई लोग समंदर किनारे छुट्टियां मनाने का शौक रखते हैं, लेकिन तेज धूप की वजह से स्किन की टैनिंग (Skin Tanning) हो जाती है. आप कुछ घरेलू नुस्खे अपनाकर फिर से निखार पा सकते हैं.

Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

Trending Photos

Skin Tanning: तपती धूप में घूमने के कारण त्वचा हो गई टैन? जानिए वापस कैसे लाएं निखार

नई दिल्ली: गर्मी के मौसम में जब आप सूर्य के संपर्क में ज्यादा आते हैं तो स्किन को कई तरह से नुकसान पहुंच सकता है. सूर्य की हानिकारक किरणें आपकी त्वचा को डेमिज कर सकती हैं. साथ ही सांवलापन दिखने लगता है. इनमें सबसे बड़ी समस्या टैनिंग की है, जिससे ज्यादातर लोगों को दो चार होना पड़ता है. अक्सर आपने देखा होगा कि जो लोग समंदर किनारे हॉलीडे मनाने जाते हैं उन्हें इस परेशानी से दो चार होना पड़ता है. स्किन की टैनिंग (Skin Tanning) हटाने के लिए आप केमिकल युक्त प्रोडक्ट्स की बजाए होममेड फेस पैक का भी इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
Petrol Diesel price
महीने के आखिरी दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल पर म‍िली खुशखबरी! जान‍िए क्‍या रहा आज का ताजा रेट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग