Jewelry Cleaning: बदरंग से दिखने लगे हैं सोने-चांदी के जेवर? घर इन चीजों की मदद से चमक जाएगी जूलरी

Gold Silver Cleaning Hacks: सोने और चांदी जेवर अक्सर मैले हो जाते हैं, जिसके बाद इन्हें पहनने का मन नहीं करता, इसलिए घर में ही इनको नए जैसे चमकाएं. 

How To Clean Gold Silver Jewelry At Home: भारत में सोने-चांदी के जेवर पहनने का शौक काफी ज्यादा है, हर महिलाएं अपने घर में ज्वैलरी जरूर रखती हैं, ताकि वक्त पड़ने पर उसे पहना जा सके, हालांकि कई महिलाएं रेगुलर गले ही चेन, झुमके, इयररिंग्स, पायल या एंक्लेट पहनना पसंद करती है, लेकिन बार-बार पसीना लगने की वजह से ये मैले हो जाते हैं. ऐसे हालात में आमतौर आप सुनार के पास जाती होंगी, जिसमें अच्छा खासा खर्च आ सकता है. हालांकि काफी कम लोग इस बात से वाकिफ हैं कि ज्वैलरी शॉप के चक्कर लगाए या केमिकल का इस्तेमाल किए बिना भी आप इन गहनों को नए जैसे चमका सकते हैं. इसके लिए आपको किचन की बची हुई चीज का इस्तेमाल करना होगा

