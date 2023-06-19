Laptop पर काम करते-करते आंखों को होने लगी थकान? जानिए कैसे मिलेगा झट से आराम
topStories1hindi1744040
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Laptop पर काम करते-करते आंखों को होने लगी थकान? जानिए कैसे मिलेगा झट से आराम

Eye Pain: आजकल हम इलेक्ट्रॉनिक गैजेट्स का इस्तेमाल इतना ज्यादा कर रहे कि इसका बुरा असर हमारी आंखों पर पड़ने लगा है. आइए जानते हैं कि आंखों की थकान से कैसे निजात पाएं.

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

Trending Photos

Laptop पर काम करते-करते आंखों को होने लगी थकान? जानिए कैसे मिलेगा झट से आराम

Eye Strain Due To Laptop: आंखों में दर्द या थकावट की परेशानी कुछ दशक पहले काफी कम थी, क्योंकि तब लोग सिर्फ टीवी स्क्रीन की वजह से ही आंखों को नुकसान पहुंचाते थे, लेकिन बदलते वक्त के साथ टेक्नोलॉजी का काफी विकास हो चुका है, और अब बच्चे, बूढे और जवान सभी उम्र के लोग अपना ज्यादातर वक्त लैपटॉप, कंप्यूटर, मोबाइल और स्मार्ट टीवी के सामने बिताते हैं. इन इलेक्ट्रॉनिक गैजेट्स की स्क्रीन से निकलने वाली रोशनी हमारी आंखों पर बुरा असर डालती है, जिसकी वजह से परेशानी बढ़ जाती है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच