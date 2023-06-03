Train में सफर के दौरान आती है उल्टी? कहीं आप भी तो नहीं कर रहे ऐसी Mistakes
Train में सफर के दौरान आती है उल्टी? कहीं आप भी तो नहीं कर रहे ऐसी Mistakes

Vomiting During Traveling: कुछ लोगों को सफर करना बिलकुल भी पसंद नहीं है, क्योंकि उन्हें बार-बार उल्टी और चक्कर आने लगता है, लेकिन आप कुछ उपाय कर सकते हैं.

Jun 03, 2023

How To Get Rid Of Motion Sickness: आपने अक्सर महसूस किया होगा कि सफर के दौरान आपको चक्कर आना, पसीना, उल्टी और जी मिचलाने की शिकायत होती है. इस बात से फर्क नहीं पड़ता कि आप कार, प्लेन, ट्रेन या क्रूज में ट्रैवल कर रहे हों, लेकिन मूवमेंट के दौरान आप परेशान होने लगते हैं. इसे मोशन सिकनेस कहा जाता है. आपने अक्सर देखा होगा कि फ्लाइट या एसी बसों में सिकनेस बैग सीट के आगे रखा होता है ताकि आप इसमें उल्टी कर सकें. ये काफी आम परेशानी है जिससे कई लोग प्रभावित होते हैं, भारत में रेल यात्रा करने वालों को अक्सर ऐसी दिक्कतें होती हैं, लेकिन अगर कुछ गलतियों से बचेंगे तो शायद मोशल सिकनेस का सामना नहीं करना पड़ेगा.

