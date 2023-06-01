Weight Loss Spices: इन मसालों को खाकर कम हो सकता है वजन, तुरंत नोट कर लें ये 4 नाम
Weight Loss Spices: इन मसालों को खाकर कम हो सकता है वजन, तुरंत नोट कर लें ये 4 नाम

Weight Loss Tips: वजन कम करने लिए एक्सरसाइज के साथ-साथ आपको अपनी डेली डाइट में बदलाव करना पड़ता है, ऐसे में आप किचन में मौजूद कुछ मसाले का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 06:40 AM IST

How To Burn Belly Fat: वजन घटाने के लिए हमलोग हर वो तरीके अपनाते हैं जो मुमकिन है, इसके लिए स्ट्रिक्ट डाइट से लेकर हेवी वर्कआउट को शामिल करने से गुरेज नहीं करते. फिर भी वेट लूज करना कोई बच्चों का खेल नहीं कई बार लाख कोशिशों के बावजूद मनचाहा रिजल्ट हासिल नहीं हो पाता. भारत के मशहूर न्यूट्रिशन एक्सपर्ट निखिल वत्स (Nikhil Vats) ने बताया कि कुछ मसालों को खाने से भी पेट कम किया जा सकता है. मसाले का इस्तेमाल हम अक्सर टेस्ट बढ़ाने के लिए करते हैं, लेकिन इनमें कई आयुर्वेदिक गुण भी पाए जाते हैं जो हमारी सेहत के लिए बेहद फायदेमंद हैं.

