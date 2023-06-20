Alia Bhatt Fitness Secret: आलिया भट्ट की फिटनेस का सीक्रेट है ये खास सलाद, आप भी ट्राई करके देखिए
Alia Bhatt Fitness Secret: आलिया भट्ट की फिटनेस का सीक्रेट है ये खास सलाद, आप भी ट्राई करके देखिए

Health Tips: आज हम आपके लिए आलिया भट्ट का फिटनेस सीक्रेट चुकंदर का सलाद बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं जोकि स्वादिष्ट होने के साथ-साथ सेहतमंद भी होता है. गर्मियो में इसके सेवन से आपके पेट को ठंडक प्रदान होती है, तो चलिए जानते हैं आलिया भट्ट स्पेशल चुकंदर का सलाद कैसे बनाएं.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 05:04 PM IST

Alia Bhatt Fitness Secret: आलिया भट्ट की फिटनेस का सीक्रेट है ये खास सलाद, आप भी ट्राई करके देखिए

How To Make Beetroot Salad: बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज हेल्थ और फिटनेस को लेकर बेहद जागरूक रहती हैैं. इसलिए लंबे समय तक घंंटों काम करने के बाद भी वो अपनी खूबसूरती को लेकर स्पॉटलाइट में बनी रहती हैं. खुद को फिट और हेल्दी रखने का हर किसी का अपना रूटीन और ट्रेड सीक्रेट होता है. लेकिन अभिनेत्री आलिया भट्ट ने अपने पसंदीदा चुकंदर के सलाद का उपयोग करके फिटनेस के साथ-साथ स्वाद का भी खूब ख्याल रखा है.

