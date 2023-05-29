Clear Skin: चेहरे के कील मुहांसों का जड़ से खात्मा कर देगी भिंडी, बस ऐसे आजमाकर
topStories1hindi1716010
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Clear Skin: चेहरे के कील मुहांसों का जड़ से खात्मा कर देगी भिंडी, बस ऐसे आजमाकर

Skin Care Tips: आज हम आपके लिए भिंडी फेस पैक बनाने की विधि लेकर आए हैं. ये फेस पैक आपके चेहरे पर मौजूद कील-मुंहासों और दाग-धब्बों को दूर करने में मदद करते हैं. इसके साथ भिंडी फेस पैक को लगाने से आपकी स्किन में कसाव आता है.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

Trending Photos

Clear Skin: चेहरे के कील मुहांसों का जड़ से खात्मा कर देगी भिंडी, बस ऐसे आजमाकर

How To Make Bhindi Face Pack: भिंडी एक हरी सब्जी है जोकि एंटी एजिंग गुणों से भरपूर होती है. इसके साथ ही इसमें कई एंटीऑक्सीडेंट पाए जाते हैं जोकि स्किन में कोलेजन के उत्पादन को बढ़ावा देते हैं. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए भिंडी फेस पैक बनाने की विधि लेकर आए हैं. ये फेस पैक आपके चेहरे पर मौजूद कील-मुंहासों और दाग-धब्बों को दूर करने में मदद करते हैं. इसके साथ भिंडी फेस पैक लगाने से आपकी स्किन में कसाव आता है जिससे आपके चेहरे पर मौजूद झुर्रियां और फाइन लाइन्स को कम करने में भी मदद मिलती है, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How To Make Bhindi Face Pack) भिंडी फेस पैक कैसे बनाएं.....

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Sara Ali Khan
Sara ali khan and shubhman gill ने एक दूसरे को किया अनफॉलो, सीक्रेटली हुआ ब्रेकअप!
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
Powered by Tomorrow.io
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
RBI Governor
नोट बदलने के लिए सभी बैंकों के पास हो SOP,उठाई जा रही ये मांग
Hepa Filter
Air Purifier में Hepa Filter क्यों है जरूरी? नहीं जानते तो यहां मिलेगा जवाब
Alia Bhatt
आलिया के करीबी की हालत नाजुक, एक्ट्रेस ने कैंसल की ट्रिप, एयरपोर्ट से लौटीं वापस!
Akshay Kumar
माथे पर चंदन, गले में माला पहन अक्षय कुमार पहुंचे जागेश्वर-बद्रीनाथ धाम!