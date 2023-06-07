Diabetes Control: डायबिटीज पेशेंट के लिए फायदेमंद है शुगर फ्री ड्राई फ्रूट रोल, शरीर भी बनाए ताकतवर
Diabetes Control: डायबिटीज पेशेंट के लिए फायदेमंद है शुगर फ्री ड्राई फ्रूट रोल, शरीर भी बनाए ताकतवर

Health Tips: आज हम आपके लिए ड्राई फ्रूट रोल बनाने की विधि लेकर आए हैं. ड्राई फ्रूट रोल एक शुगर फ्री डिश है. अगर आप ड्राई फ्रूट रोल को दूध का सेवन करते हैं तो इससे आपके शरीर को ताकत प्रदान होती है. ड्राई फ्रूट रोल स्वादिष्ट और पौष्टिक होता है. इसको बनाना भी बेहद सिंपल होता है.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 04:09 PM IST

How To Make Dry Fruit Roll: बदलते मौसम में खांसी, जुखाम, बुखार या वायरल इंफेक्शन जैसी समस्याएं आसानी से आपको शिकार बना लेती हैं. ऐसे में आपको इम्यूनिटी बढ़ाने वाली चीजों का सेवन करने की आवश्यकता होती है जिससे आप बीमारी की चपेट में आने से बचे रहें. इसलिए आज हम आपके लिए ड्राई फ्रूट रोल बनाने की विधि लेकर आए हैं. ड्राय फ्रूट्स खाने से आपकी इम्यूनिटी को बढ़ावा मिलता है. ड्राई फ्रूट रोल में खजूर की मदद से तैयार किया जाता है. इसलिए ड्राई फ्रूट रोल एक शुगर फ्री डिश है. अगर आप ड्राई फ्रूट रोल को दूध का सेवन करते हैं तो इससे आपके शरीर को ताकत प्रदान होती है. ड्राई फ्रूट रोल स्वादिष्ट और पौष्टिक होता है. इसको बनाना भी बेहद सिंपल होता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How To Make Dry Fruit Roll) ड्राई फ्रूट रोल कैसे बनाएं.....

