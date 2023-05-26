Kidney Disease: किडनी होगी फेल तो खुद को नहीं कर पाएंगे माफ, कभी न करें ऐसी गलतियां
Kidney Disease: किडनी होगी फेल तो खुद को नहीं कर पाएंगे माफ, कभी न करें ऐसी गलतियां

Problem in Kidney: किडनी हमारे शरीर का एक बेहद अहम अंग है, इसकी सेहत का ख्याल रखना हम पर निर्भर करता है, इसलिए कुछ गलतियों से जरूर परहेज करना चाहिए. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

Kidney Failure Risk: हमारे शरीर में मौजूद दोनों किडनी की अहमियत काफी ज्यादा है, इसलिए इनका ख्याल रखना बेहद जरूरी है, अगर ये उम्र के किसी पड़ाव में खराब हो जाए तो जान पर बन आती है. आमतौर पर डायबिटीज, हार्ट डिजीज और हाई ब्लड प्रेशर के कारण हमारे गुर्दों को काफी नुकसान पहुंचता है. हमारी किडनी की सेहत कैसी है इसके लिए ब्लड और यूरिन टेस्ट किया जाता है, इसकी मदद से एल्बुमिन नामक प्रोटीन का पता चलता है, जो स्वस्थ गुर्दो में मौजूद नहीं होता. किडनी का काम हमारे शरीर के तरल पदार्थों को फिल्टर करना है. 

