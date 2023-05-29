पुरुष बढ़ती उम्र में दिखेंगे Actors जैसे Dashing, बस चेहरे पर लगाएं चावल का पानी
पुरुष बढ़ती उम्र में दिखेंगे Actors जैसे Dashing, बस चेहरे पर लगाएं चावल का पानी

Skin Care Tips: आज हम आपके लिए स्किन केयर में चावल का पानी इस्तेमाल करने के तरीके लेकर आए हैं. चावल का पानी से आपके चेहरे की  टैनिंग, दाग-धब्बों और सनबर्न की समस्या से छुटकारा दिलाता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं चेहरे पर चावल का पानी कैसे इस्तेमाल करें.

 

पुरुष बढ़ती उम्र में दिखेंगे Actors जैसे Dashing, बस चेहरे पर लगाएं चावल का पानी

Rice Water For Skin: चावल के पानी (Rice Water) में अमीनो एसिड्स जैसे कई एंटी-ऑक्सीडेंट्स मौजूद होते हैं. इसलिए कोरियन और जापानी स्किन केयर प्रोडक्ट्स में राइस वॉटर का अधिक से अधिक इस्तेमाल किया जाता है. वहीं चावल के पानी में एंटी एजिंग गुण भी पाए जाते हैं जोकि एंटी एजिंग के प्रोसेस को धीमा करने में मददगार साबित होतेे हैं. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए स्किन केयर में चावल का पानी इस्तेमाल करने के तरीके लेकर आए हैं जिनको आजमाकर आपकी त्वचा में कसावट आती है. इसके साथ ही आपको टैनिंग, दाग-धब्बों (Dark Spots) और सनबर्न की समस्या से भी छुटकारा मिल जाता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं (Rice Water For Skin) चेहरे पर चावल का पानी कैसे इस्तेमाल करें.....

