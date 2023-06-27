Late Night Sleeping Side Effects: कहीं आप भी तो नहीं करते देर रात तक जागने की गलती? आज ही छोड़ दें ये आदत वरना...
Late Night Sleeping Disadvantages: आजकल शहर क्या गांवों में भी देर रात तक जागने का अजीब रुटीन सा बनता जा रहा है. हेल्थ एक्सपर्टों का कहना है कि यह एक खतरनाक आदत है. इसे जितना जल्दी छोड़ दें, उतना ही शरीर के लिए बढ़िया रहता है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 02:13 AM IST

Late Night Sleeping Side Effects: दिनभर मेहनत करने के बाद जब इंसान रात में बेड पर लेटकर आराम करता है तो पूरी बॉडी रिफ्रेश होने लगती है. इससे बॉडी की मसल्स और ब्रेन को भी आराम मिलता है और वह अगले दिन के लिए रिचार्ज होने लगते हैं. लेकिन काफी लोग आजकर देर रात तक मोबाइल-टीवी या गपशप में लगे रहते हैं, जिससे उन्हें देर तक जागने की आदत पड़ जाती है. हाल में इस आदत पर हुई स्टडी में डरावना सच उजागर हुआ है, जिसे जानकर आप भी कांप उठेंगे. 

