Summer Care: पसीने से काला पड़ गया है चेहरा? तो ट्राई करें ये आसान घरेलू नुस्खा
Skin Care Tips: आज हम आपके लिए ओटमील फेस मास्क लेकर आए हैं. ओटमील गर्मियों पसीने और धूल के कारण होने वाले चिपचिपेपन को दूर करता है. इसके साथ ही ओटमील एक बेहतरीन एक्सफोलिएटर है जोकि स्किन की डीप क्लीनिंग करता है.

Jun 14, 2023

How To Make Oatmeal Face Mask: ओट्स को जई के नाम से भी जाना जाता है. इसकी खासियत ये है कि ओट्स ग्लूटन फ्री होता है. इसलिए ओट्स को लोग वजन घटाने के दौरान अपनी डाइट में जरूर शामिल करते हैं. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं ओटमील आपकी स्किन को हेल्दी बनाए रखने में भी उपयोगी होता है? अगर नहीं तो आज हम आपके लिए ओटमील फेस मास्क लेकर आए हैं. ओटमील गर्मियों पसीने और धूल के कारण होने वाले चिपचिपेपन को दूर करता है. इसके साथ ही ओटमील एक बेहतरीन एक्सफोलिएटर है जोकि स्किन की डीप क्लीनिंग करता है. वहीं ये आपके चेहरे पर धूप के कारण होने वाली टैनिंग को रिमूव करके रंगत में भी सुधार करता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How To Make Oatmeal Face Mask) ओटमील फेस मास्क कैसे बनाएं....

