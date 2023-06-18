Late Night Hunger: डिनर के बाद भी रात को लगती है भूख? कुछ भी खाने के बजाए चुनें ये हेल्दी ऑप्शन
Late Night Hunger: डिनर के बाद भी रात को लगती है भूख? कुछ भी खाने के बजाए चुनें ये हेल्दी ऑप्शन

Late Night Cravings: रात के वक्त भूख लग जाए तो आखिर क्या खाना चाहिए ये जानना जरूरी है, वरना आप अनहेल्दी फूड्स इनटेक कर लेंगे और नुकसान पहुंच जाएगा. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 02:31 PM IST

Late Night Hunger: डिनर के बाद भी रात को लगती है भूख? कुछ भी खाने के बजाए चुनें ये हेल्दी ऑप्शन

Late Night Eating Tips: वैसे डिनर के बाद सही वक्त पर सो जाना अच्छी आदत है, लेकिन कुछ लोग ऑफिस के काम या लेट नाइट स्टडी की वजह से देर रात जगते हैं. ऐसा करने पर आधी रात को भूख लगना लाजमी है. ऐसा होने पर आप स्नैक्स या कोई मीठी चीजें खा लेते हैं, इससे भले ही भूख मिट जाती हो, लेकिन ये अच्छी आदत नहीं है. दिन हो या रात हमें हमेशा हेल्दी फूड ही चूज करना चाहिए, वरना सेहत को नुकसान हो सकता है. आइए जानते हैं कि हमें देर रात में अगर भूख लगे तो वो कौन-कौन सी चीजें हैं जिनका सेवन किया जा सकता है.

