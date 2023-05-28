Fig Side Effects: हद से ज्यादा क्यों नहीं खाना चाहिए अंजीर? जानिए इसके 5 बड़े नुकसान
Fig Side Effects: हद से ज्यादा क्यों नहीं खाना चाहिए अंजीर? जानिए इसके 5 बड़े नुकसान

Excessive Fig Eating: अंजीर एक ऐसा फल है जो काफी लोगों को पसंद आता है, लेकिन शौक या अच्छी सेहत की खातिर इसे जरूरत से ज्यादा न खाएं वरना फायदे के चक्कर में नुकसान उठाना पड़ सकता है. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

Fig Side Effects: हद से ज्यादा क्यों नहीं खाना चाहिए अंजीर? जानिए इसके 5 बड़े नुकसान

Who Should Not Eat Fig: ड्राई फ्रूट्स खाना सेहत के लिए काफी फायदेमंद माना जाता है, अक्सर डाइटीशियन और हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट बेहतर स्वास्थ्य के लिए मेवे के सेवन की सलाह देते हैं, इनकी न्यूट्रीशनल वैल्यू काफी ज्यादा होती है, इनका टेस्ट हमें काफी ज्यादा आकर्षित करता है, लेकिन हमें इसे कभी भी सीमित मात्रा से ज्यादा नहीं खाना चाहिए वरना सेहत को तगड़ा नुकसान हो सकता है, ऐसा ही एक फल है अंजीर जिसे पका हुआ और सुखाकर दोनों तरीके से खाया जा सकता है, लेकिन लंबे वक्त तक प्रिजर्व करने के लिए इसे ड्राई फ्रूट की शक्ल दे ही जाती है. भारत के मशहूर न्यूट्रिशन एक्सपर्ट निखिल वत्स (Nikhil Vats) ने बताया की सूखे हुए अंजीर हमें क्यों नहीं ज्यादा खाने चाहिए.

