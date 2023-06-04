High Heels: फैशन के चक्कर में हाई हील्स पहनने का है शौक? तो जान लें इसके बड़े नुकसान
topStories1hindi1724150
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

High Heels: फैशन के चक्कर में हाई हील्स पहनने का है शौक? तो जान लें इसके बड़े नुकसान

Problem With Stilettos: हाई हील्स महिलाओं को आकर्षक बनाता है, यही वजह है कि हर उम्र की लड़कियां इसकी दीवानी है. लेकिन ये उनके शरीर को नुकसान पहुंचा सकता है. 

Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 02:27 PM IST

Trending Photos

High Heels: फैशन के चक्कर में हाई हील्स पहनने का है शौक? तो जान लें इसके बड़े नुकसान

How High Heels Affects Bones: हाई हील्स का फैशन कोई नया नहीं है, हर दौर की महिलाओं के लिए ये शानदार फैशन ट्रेंड है, ये फुटवियर उनको एक स्टाइलिश लुक देता है, जिससे वो औरें से अलग नजर आती है. कुछ लड़कियां छोटी हाइट होने की वजह से भी इसका इस्तेमाल करती हैं. भले ही हाई हील्स कितना भी मॉडर्न लगे लेकिन ये आपकी सेहत के लिए बिलकुल भी अच्छा नहीं, क्योंकि इससे तलवे की पोजीशन में बदलाव आ जाता है और फिर हड्डी से जुड़ी परेशानियां पेश आ सकती है. आइए जानते हैं कि इस तरह के फुटवियर क्यों नहीं पहनने चाहिए

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
aaj ka rashifal
नौकरी कर रहे लोगों को आज हो सकता है तनाव, कारोबारी निवेश करने में रहें सतर्क
Exhaust Fan
Exhaust fan खराब हो जाता है तो ये टिप्स जान लें, बहुत पैसे बच जाएंगे आपके