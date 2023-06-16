Beetroot: आपको अगर ये परेशानियां है तो बिलकुल भी न खाएं चुंकदर, फायदे की जगह होगा नुकसान
Side Effects Of Beetroot: चुकंदर भला किसे पसंद नहीं आता, इसका जूस तो सेहत के लिए बेहद लाभकारी माना जाता है, लेकिन आप ये जानकर हैरान रह जाएंगे कि कुछ लोगों के लिए ये सुपरफूड नुकसानदेह भी साबित हो सकता है.

Who Should Not Eat Beetroot: इस बात में कोई शक नहीं है कि चुकंदर हमारी सेहत के लिए काफी फायदेमंद है, क्योंकि इसमें कई अहम पोषक तत्व पाए जाते हैं, इससे हमारे शरीर पर सकारात्मक असर पड़ता है. चुकंदर में विटामिन सी, फोलेट, प्रोटीन और फाइबर पाया जाता है, इसलिए ज्यादातर हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट इसे खाने की सलाह देते हैं. जमीन में उगने वाले इस चीज को डायरेक्ट, सलाह, जूस और सब्जी के तौर पर सेवन किया जाता है. ये खाने में स्वादिष्ट होता है, इसलिए हर उम्र के लोग इसे पसंद करते हैं, लेकिन हमें इस बात पर भी गौर करना चाहिए कि चुकंदर भले ही शरीर के लिए कितना भी लाभकारी क्यों न हो लेकिन हर किसी को इसे ज्यादा नहीं खाना चाहिए, क्योंकि ये उसे नुकसान पहुंचा सकता है.

