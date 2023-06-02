Boiled Black Gram: क्या आपको पता है उबले हुए काले चने के फायदे? दिन में एक बार जरूर करें सेवन
Boiled Black Gram: क्या आपको पता है उबले हुए काले चने के फायदे? दिन में एक बार जरूर करें सेवन

Kale Chane Ke Fayde: काला चना तकरीबन हर भारतीय के किचन में होता है, आपने इसे कई तरीके से खाया होगा लेकिन एक बार उबले हुए काले चने खाकर देखें, इसका असर कुछ दिनों में नजर आने लगेगा.

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

Boiled Black Gram: क्या आपको पता है उबले हुए काले चने के फायदे? दिन में एक बार जरूर करें सेवन

Boiled Black Gram Benefits: भारत में काले चने खाने के शौकीन लोगों की कमी नहीं है, आमतौर पर इससे या तो पानी में भिगोकर, या फिर तेल और मसाले में भूनकर पकाया जाता है, वैसे ये दाल और बेसन के तौर पर भी इस्तेमाल किया जाता है. इस बात से सभी वाकिफ हैं कि काले चने में पोषक तत्वों की कोई कमी नहीं होती इसलिए ये हमारे शरीर के लिए काफी फायदेमंद हैं. इसे खाने के कई तरीके हैं, लेकिन अगर आप दिनभर में एक बार भी इसे पानी में उबालकर खाएंगे तो सेहत के लिए ये बेहद लाभकारी होगा. आइए जानते हैं कि भारत के मशहूर न्यूट्रिशन एक्सपर्ट निखिल वत्स (Nikhil Vats) इस बारे में क्या कहते हैं.

