Hair Care: बालों में गजब की चमक ला देंगे ये Vitamin C वाले फूड्स, डाइट में जरूर करें शामिल
topStories1hindi1732939
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Hair Care: बालों में गजब की चमक ला देंगे ये Vitamin C वाले फूड्स, डाइट में जरूर करें शामिल

Hair Care Tips: विटामिन सी एक बेहद जरूरी पोषक तत्व है जिसकी जरूरत हमारे शरीर को काफी ज्यादा होती है, खासकर ये हमारे बालों के लिए भी लाभकारी हैं. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 07:06 AM IST

Trending Photos

Hair Care: बालों में गजब की चमक ला देंगे ये Vitamin C वाले फूड्स, डाइट में जरूर करें शामिल

Vitamin C For Shiny Hair: हम में से शायद ही कोई ऐसा होगा जिसे लंबे, काले, घने, मजबूत और शाइनी बालों की चाहत न हो, लेकिन मौजूदा दौर की बिजी लाइफस्टाइल की वजह से हम अपने बालों सेहत का ख्याल नहीं रख पाते और साथ ही अनहेल्दी फूड हैबिट्स भी इसके पीछे काफी हद तक जिम्मेदार है. बालों की अच्छी सेहत के लिए विटामिन सी एक बेहद जरूरी न्यूट्रिएंट है, इसलिए शाइनी और हेल्दी हेयर पाने के लिए आप ऐसे फूड आइटम्स की मदद से हेयर मास्क तैयार करें जिनमें विटामिन सी की कोई कमी न हो.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha ने प्रोड्यूसरों के सामने रख दी शर्त, स्क्रिप्ट तो पढ़ूंगी लेकिन पहले...
Big discovery under the railway track in Poland
पौलेंड: रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे हुई बड़ी खोज, क्या मिल गया हिटलर के चोरी के खजाने का
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Donald Trump
‘पेंटागन की हमले की योजना, सीक्रेट नक्शे किए साझा’- ट्रंप पर 37 मामलों में लगे आरोप
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय