Green vs Red Lady Finger: हरी और लाल भिंडी में से कौन सी सब्जी खाना बेहतर? डायटीशियन से जानिए जवाब

Kashi Lalima Bhindi: हरी भिंडी तो आपने जिंदगी में कई बार खाई होगी, लेकिन क्या कभी लाल भिंडी को ट्राई किया है, आइए जानते हैं कि इसकी न्यूट्रीशनल वैल्यू क्या है और कौन से भिंडी सेहत के लिए ज्यादा फायदेमंद है. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

Green vs Red Okra: बचपन में हमारे माता पिता इस बात पर जोर देते थे कि हमें ताजी सब्जियां खानी चाहिए ताकि सेहत अच्छी रहे, लेकिन कई सब्जियां पसंद न होने के बावजूद हमें मन मारकर खाना पड़ता था, लेकिन बच्चे बड़े हो जाते हैं, तो उन्हें सब्जियों की अहमियत पता चलती है, कि ये हमारे स्वास्थ्य के लिए कितने जरूरी हैं. यही हाल सब्जी का भी है इसकी न्यूट्रीशन वैल्यू काफी ज्यादा है. आमतौर पर हम हरी भिंडी पकाते हैं, लेकिन क्या आपने लाल भिंडी के बारे में भी सुना है, जी हां, खेतो में इस तरह की भी भिंडी उगाई जाती है. चूंकि इसकी पैदावार कम होती है, इसलिए ये थोड़ी महंगी बिकती है.

