DRDO Recruitment 2023: डीआरडीओ में निकली बंपर भर्ती, ग्रेजुएट; डिप्लोमा, आईटीआई वाले भी कर सकते हैं आवेदन
DRDO NSTL Recruitment 2023: इच्छुक और योग्य उम्मीदवार इन पदों के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं. आवेदन प्राप्त करने की आखिरी तारीख रोजगार समाचार में इस विज्ञापन के प्रकाशन की तारीख से 15 दिन है.

DRDO NSTL Recruitment 2023 Notification: नेवल साइंस एंड टेक्नोलॉजिकल लेबोरेटरी (NSTL), विशाखापत्तनम जो DRDO की एक प्रमुख प्रयोगशाला है, ने अपनी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर 62 ग्रेजुएट/ डिप्लोमा/ आईटीआई अपरेंटिस पदों के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन मांगे हैं. इच्छुक और योग्य उम्मीदवार इन पदों के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं. आवेदन प्राप्त करने की आखिरी तारीख रोजगार समाचार में इस विज्ञापन के प्रकाशन की तारीख से 15 दिन है.

