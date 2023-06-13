DRDO में निकली बंपर भर्ती, आपने की है इतनी पढ़ाई तो कर दीजिए तुरंत अप्लाई
topStories1hindi1736440
Hindi Newsनौकरी

DRDO में निकली बंपर भर्ती, आपने की है इतनी पढ़ाई तो कर दीजिए तुरंत अप्लाई

DRDO Government Job: इन वैकेंसी के लिए आवेदन करने के लिए शैक्षिक योग्यता आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर दिए नोटिस से चेक की जा सकती है. आयु सीमा की बात करें तो सामान्य और ईडब्ल्यूएस के लिए आयु सीमा 28 साल है. 

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 06:44 PM IST

Trending Photos

DRDO में निकली बंपर भर्ती, आपने की है इतनी पढ़ाई तो कर दीजिए तुरंत अप्लाई

DRDO के भर्ती और मूल्यांकन केंद्र (आरएसी) के तहत अलग अलग सब्जेक्ट में 181 साइंटिस्ट बी पदों के लिए भर्ती की जा रही है. संस्थान ने जून 2023 में रोजगार समाचार (10 - 16) में इन पदों के लिए डिटेल नोटिफिकेशन प्रकाशित किया है. इस प्रमुख भर्ती अभियान के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है और आरएसी वेबसाइट पर ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन लिंक 21 दिनों के भीतर समाप्त हो जाएगी. ये विज्ञापन 25 मई के दिन जारी हुआ था.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
Nasser Hussain
भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!
Love Jihad
दारूल-उल-उलूम का लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार, हिंदू संगठनों ने की थी मांग
Forbes
Forbes ने जारी की नई लिस्ट, रिलायंस ने हासिल किया नया मुकाम, 8 स्थान ऊपर पहुंची...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rakesh Omprakash Mehra
Ramayan के बाद Mahabharat की बारी, इस सितारे को लेकर हो रही ‘कर्ण’ बनाने की तैयारी
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
syria
Syria में हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश, 22 अमेरिकी सैनिक घायल, US आर्मी ने दी जानकारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT: सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मचाने के बाद इस एक्टर की EX वाइफ की शो में एंट्री
Zee News
ओपिनियन पोल: आज महाराष्ट्र में हुए चुनाव तो किसकी बनेगी सरकार, कौन बनेगा CM?