DRDO NSTL Recruitment 2023: डीआरडीओ में नौकरी का आखिरी मौका, ये कैंडिडेट्स कर सकते हैं अप्लाई
DRDO NSTL Recruitment 2023: डीआरडीओ में नौकरी का आखिरी मौका, ये कैंडिडेट्स कर सकते हैं अप्लाई

DRDO NSTL Recruitment 2023: आवेदन करने वाले उम्मीदवारों को ध्यान देना चाहिए कि बी.ई./ बी.टेक/ डिप्लोमा आवेदकों का रजिस्ट्रेशन www.mhrdnats.gov.in पर और आईटीआई उम्मीदवारों का रजिस्ट्रेशन www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in पर होना चाहिए. 

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

DRDO NSTL Recruitment 2023: डीआरडीओ में नौकरी का आखिरी मौका, ये कैंडिडेट्स कर सकते हैं अप्लाई

DRDO Recruitment 2023 Check Eligibility: नौसेना विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी प्रयोगशाला (एनएसटीएल), विशाखापत्तनम, जो डीआरडीओ की एक प्रमुख प्रयोगशाला है, ने रोजगार समाचार (24 - 30) जून 2023 में नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है. इस भर्ती अभियान के तहत, संगठन 62 ग्रेजुएट/ डिप्लोमा/ आईटीआई अपरेंटिस के लिए अलग अलग पदों भर्ती करेगा. इच्छुक और योग्य उम्मीदवार इन पदों के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं. आवेदन प्राप्त होने की आखिरी तारीख रोजगार समाचार में इस विज्ञापन के प्रकाशन की तारीख से 15 दिन है.

