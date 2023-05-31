Govt Teacher Jobs: इस राज्य में एक सब्जेक्ट के कैंडिडेट्स को मिली राहत, शिक्षक भर्ती के लिए B.Ed जरूरी नहीं!
Govt Teacher Jobs: इस राज्य में एक सब्जेक्ट के कैंडिडेट्स को मिली राहत, शिक्षक भर्ती के लिए B.Ed जरूरी नहीं!

Teacher Recruitment 2023: बिहार में शिक्षक भर्ती से जुड़ी एक बड़ी खबर है. जानकारी के मुताबिक बीएड होल्डर्स भी इन पदों के लिए फॉर्म भरने की पात्रता रखते हैं. आइए जानते हैं किस सब्जेक्ट के शिक्षक भर्ती के लिए बीएड अनिवार्य नहीं है. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 06:36 AM IST

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023: बिहार में सरकारी नौकरी की तलाश कर रहे  युवाओं के काम की खबर है. यहां शिक्षा विभाग में जल्द ही बंपर भर्तियां होने जा रही है. जानकारी के मुताबिक बिहार में जल्द 78,000 रिक्त पदों पर शिक्षकों की भर्तियां निकाली जाएंगी, जिसके लिए बिहार पब्लिक सर्विस कमीशन (BPSC) की ओर से ऑफिशियल नोटिफिकेशन जल्द ही जारी किया जाएगा. राज्य में नई शिक्षक भर्ती के लिए आवेदकों के लिए एसटीईटी (STET) और सीटीईटी (CTET) की योग्यता निर्धारित की गई है.

