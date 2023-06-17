Eating Job: यहां मिलती है पिज्जा खाने की सैलरी, आप ऐसे कर सकते हैं इस नौकरी के लिए अप्लाई
Free Pizza Easy Job: पिज्जा और अलग अलग चीजों का सेंपल लेना काम का एक बड़ा हिस्सा है, आपको कुछ अतिरिक्त काम करने होंगे.

Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

Eating Pizza Job: सब कहते हैं नौकरी आराम की होनी चाहिए. कई बार तो हमें बातों में यह भी कह देते हैं कि नौकरी के दौरान सोने का भी कुछ समय होना चाहिए ताकि बॉडी को थोड़ा आराम मिल सके. आज हम आपको खाने की एक ऐसी ही नौकरी के बारे में बता रहे हैं. अगर आपने अपने सपनों की नौकरी पाने की उम्मीद लगभग छोड़ दी है, तो हमारे पास आपके लिए कुछ अच्छी खबर है! मैडिसन, विस्कॉन्सिन में डेयरी रिसर्च सेंटर ने हाल ही में एक नई रिसर्चर पॉजीशन की घोषणा की है जिसके लिए आपको पूरे सप्ताह पनीर, पिज्जा और अन्य खाद्य पदार्थों का सेंपल लेना है.

