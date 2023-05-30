अब 10वीं पास भी कर सकते हैं हॉस्टल सुपरिटेंडेंट की नौकरी, जानें कहां मिलेगा सरकारी जॉब का मौका
अब 10वीं पास भी कर सकते हैं हॉस्टल सुपरिटेंडेंट की नौकरी, जानें कहां मिलेगा सरकारी जॉब का मौका

Hostel superintendent Jobs: छत्तीसगढ़ में हॉस्टल सुपरिटेंडेंट के पदों पर वैकेंसी निकली है. इन पदों के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया जारी है. ये वैंकेसी मेल और फीमेल कैंडिडेट्स दोनों के लिए निकाली हैं. यहां देखें और डिटेल्स...

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

अब 10वीं पास भी कर सकते हैं हॉस्टल सुपरिटेंडेंट की नौकरी, जानें कहां मिलेगा सरकारी जॉब का मौका

Hostel superintendent Jobs 2023: अगर आप 10वीं पास कर चुके हैं और गवर्नमेंट जॉब की तलाश कर रहे हैं, तो यह खबर आपके लिए है. छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार ने युवाओं के लिए सरकारी वैकेंसी निकाली है. इस भर्ती के लिए ऑफिशियल नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है. आपको बता दें कि छत्तीसगढ़ व्यावसायिक परीक्षा मंडल ने छात्रावास अधीक्षक के पदों पर भर्तियां निकाली हैं. यहां जानें कि आप कब तक इन पदों के लिए आवेदन कर सकेंगे और आवेदन के लिए क्या क्राइटेरिया रखा गया है. 

