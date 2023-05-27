IPS Divya Tanwar: 24 साल की IPS अफसर ने IAS बनने के लिए क्लियर किया UPSC एग्जाम, जानिए कौन हैं दिव्या तंवर?
IPS Divya Tanwar: 24 साल की IPS अफसर ने IAS बनने के लिए क्लियर किया UPSC एग्जाम, जानिए कौन हैं दिव्या तंवर?

IPS Divya Success Story:  दिव्या तंवर अब एक IAS अधिकारी बनने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार हैं, क्योंकि उन्होंने AIR 105 के साथ UPSC परीक्षा 2022 को क्रैक किया है. वर्तमान में, वह 2021 बैच की IPS अधिकारी हैं

IPS Divya Tanwar: 24 साल की IPS अफसर ने IAS बनने के लिए क्लियर किया UPSC एग्जाम, जानिए कौन हैं दिव्या तंवर?

IAS Divya Tanwar: संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (UPSC) परीक्षा ने हाल ही में UPSC CSE 2022 का परिणाम घोषित किया जिसमें 933 IAS, IPS, IFS और अन्य सिविल सेवक बनने के लिए चुने गए. कुछ के लिए, उन्होंने अपने पहले प्रयास में यूपीएससी परीक्षा पास कर ली, जबकि कुछ उम्मीदवार ऐसे थे जो पहले से ही एक सिविल सेवक हैं, लेकिन उन्होंने अपनी रैंक में सुधार करने के लिए हाई-प्रोफाइल परीक्षा पास की. ऐसी ही एक अधिकारी हैं दिव्या तंवर, जो पहले से ही एक आईपीएस अधिकारी के रूप में अपनी सेवाएं दे रही हैं, लेकिन आईपीएस दिव्या तंवर कौन हैं?

