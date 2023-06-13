IAS Nirish Rajput: दर्जी के बेटे ने अखबार बेचकर निकाला पढ़ाई का खर्च, मेहनत के दम पर बने DM साहब
Nirish Rajput DM Success Story: सरकारी स्कूल से पढ़ाई करने के बाद उनकी आगे की पढ़ाई आसान नहीं थी. क्योंकि उनकी फीस का बोझ उनके परिवार पर पड़ रहा था. पैसे की तंगी के कारण उन्होंने ग्वालियर का रुख किया .

Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 07:54 PM IST

IAS Inspirational Story: अगर पंखों में जान हो और इरादे बुलंद हो तो आसमान में ऊंची उड़ान भरने से आपको कोई नहीं रोक सकता है. हर साल यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा UPSC CSE में शामिल होने वाले लाखों बच्चों में केवल कुछ बच्चे ही परीक्षा पास करते हैं और उन पास करने वाले में से गिने चुनें ही होते हैं जिनकी कहानियां लोगों को प्रेरणा देने का काम करती हैं. यह कहानी है आईएएस निरीश राजपूत की, जिनके पास संसाधनों की कमी थी बावजूद उन्होंने हार नहीं मानी और यूपीएससी परीक्षा पास की.

