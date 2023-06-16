NTPC में निकली हैं नौकरी, 35 साल तक के कैंडिडेट्स कर सकते हैं आवेदन; ये रहीं डिटेल
NTPC में निकली हैं नौकरी, 35 साल तक के कैंडिडेट्स कर सकते हैं आवेदन; ये रहीं डिटेल

NTPC ने अपनी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर कार्यकारी पदों के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन मांगे हैं. एनटीपीसी भर्ती 2023 आवेदन प्रक्रिया, आयु सीमा, योग्यता और अन्य डिटेल यहां देखें.

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2023 Notification: नेशनल थर्मल पावर कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड (NTPC) ने अपनी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर कार्यकारी पदों के लिए निश्चित अवधि के आधार पर अनुभवी पेशेवरों की तलाश कर रहा है. इच्छुक और योग्य उम्मीदवार इन पदों के लिए 28 जून 2023 तक या उससे पहले ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं.

