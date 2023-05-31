Nursing Officer Jobs: बीएससी नर्सिंग की डिग्री है तो कर दें नर्सिंग ऑफिसर के लिए आवेदन, यहां मिल रहा मौका
Nursing Officer Jobs: बीएससी नर्सिंग की डिग्री है तो कर दें नर्सिंग ऑफिसर के लिए आवेदन, यहां मिल रहा मौका

UP Government Job: अगर आपने बीएससी नर्सिंग कर रखा है तो आपके पास ऑफिसर की नौकरी पाने का अच्छा मौका है. यूपी में इन पदों के लिए वैकेंसी निकली है, जिसके लिए आप अप्लाई कर सकते हैं. यहां देखें तमाम डिटेल्स...

UP Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: अगर आप सरकारी नौकरी की तलाश कर रहे हैं तो आपके लिए एक बेहतर मौका आया है. उत्तर प्रदेश यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ मेडिकल साइंसेस ने बंपर वैकेंसी निकाली है. यहां नर्सिंग ऑफिसर के पदों पर नियुक्तियां होनी हैं.

