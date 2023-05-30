SI Recruitment 2023: पुलिस में सब इंस्पेक्टर के पदों पर निकली भर्ती, ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल
topStories1hindi1717970
Hindi Newsनौकरी

SI Recruitment 2023: पुलिस में सब इंस्पेक्टर के पदों पर निकली भर्ती, ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल

Sarkari Naukri  Recruitment 2023: इन पदों के लिए चयन लिखित परीक्षा के आधार पर किया जाएगा, जो अगस्त, 2023 में आयोजित की जाएगी.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 07:03 PM IST

Trending Photos

SI Recruitment 2023: पुलिस में सब इंस्पेक्टर के पदों पर निकली भर्ती, ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल

SI Recruitment 2023 Notification: तमिलनाडु यूनिफ़ॉर्मड सर्विसेज रिक्रूटमेंट बोर्ड (TNUSRB) राज्य भर में 621 पुलिस उप-निरीक्षकों (तालुक, एआर और टीएसपी) के लिए भर्ती कर रहा है. जो उम्मीदवार इन पदों के लिए आवेदन करना चाहते हैं, वे अपना आवेदन 30 जून, 2023 तक जमा कर सकते हैं. इन पदों के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रक्रिया 1 जून, 2023 से शुरू होगी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित होने पर एक्टिव हो जाएगा ये लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट आने में बचे हैं कुछ ही मिनट, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Green tea
Green Tea बनाते वक्त ना करें ये गलतियां, फायदे की जगह शरीर को पहुंचेगा नुकसान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Vastu Tips For Plants
घर में लगा लें मां लक्ष्मी का प्रिय पौधा, घर में होगा सुख-शांति और समृद्धि का वास
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS: बेटी और नातिन के साथ शो में पहुंचे Kabir Bedi, कपिल की ऐसे कर दी बोलती बंद