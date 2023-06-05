JSSC Jobs 2023: 10वीं पास उठाए अवसर का लाभ, एक्साइज कॉन्स्टेबल के पदों पर होने जा रही बंपर भर्ती
JSSC Jobs 2023: 10वीं पास उठाए अवसर का लाभ, एक्साइज कॉन्स्टेबल के पदों पर होने जा रही बंपर भर्ती

JSSC Jobs 2023: झारखंड में 10वीं पास कैंडिडेट्स के लिए सरकारी नौकरी निकली है. कर्मचारी चयन आयोग ने एक्साइज कॉन्स्टेबल के पदों पर बंपर भर्तियां निकाली है, जिसके लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू है. यहां देखें और डिटेल्स...

JSSC Jobs 2023: 10वीं पास उठाए अवसर का लाभ, एक्साइज कॉन्स्टेबल के पदों पर होने जा रही बंपर भर्ती

JSSC  Excise Constable Jobs 2023: अगर आप सरकारी नौकरी की तलाश कर रहे हैं और इसके लिए तैयारी में लगे हैं तो आपके पास बहुत ही अच्छा मौका है. आपको बता दें कि झारखंड कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (JSSC) ने बंपर भर्तियां निकाली है, जिसके लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया जा चुका है.

