UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: एक्स-रे तकनीशियन के पदों पर बंपर भर्तियां, ये रही आवेदन की आसान प्रक्रिया
UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: एक्स-रे तकनीशियन के पदों पर बंपर भर्तियां, ये रही आवेदन की आसान प्रक्रिया

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: यूपी एक्स-रे तकनीशियन के पदों पर भर्ती निकली है. इसके लिए उत्तर प्रदेश अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन समिति की वेबसाइट पर जाकर आवेदन प्रक्रिया पूरी करनी होगी. यहां आवेदन की आसान प्रक्रिया बताई जा रही है.

Jun 19, 2023

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: एक्स-रे तकनीशियन के पदों पर बंपर भर्तियां, ये रही आवेदन की आसान प्रक्रिया

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: यूपी में बंपर भर्तियां निकली हैं. ऐसे में सरकारी नौकरी की तलाश कर रहे युवाओं के लिए बहुत ही अच्छी अपॉर्चुनिटी है. दरअसल, उत्तर प्रदेश अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन समिति (UPSSSC) ने एक्स-रे तकनीशियन के लिए वैकेंसी निकाली हैं. इन पदों पर भर्ती के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रक्रिया की शुरुआत कर दी गई है. ये आवेदन प्रक्रिया ऑनलाइन आधारित है. यहां इस भर्ती से जुड़ी सभी जरूरी डिटेल्स दी जा रही है. 

