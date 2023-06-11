Success Story: लोगों ने मारे ताने तो SDM बनकर दिया जवाब, आपको भावुक कर देगी इस मां की कहानी
Success Story: लोगों ने मारे ताने तो SDM बनकर दिया जवाब, आपको भावुक कर देगी इस मां की कहानी

SDM poonam UPPCS Preparation Tips: पूनम गौतम की पढ़ाई हिंदी मीडियम से हुई थी. सिविल सेवा की तैयारी करने का फैसला किया तो कुछ लोगों ने उन्हें डिमोटिवेट करने की कोशिश की.

SDM Poonam Gautam: कहते हैं अगर किसी चीज को सच्चे दिल से चाहो तो सारी कायनात उसे तुमसे मिलाने की कोशिश में लग जाती है. आज हम आपको एक ऐसी है कहानी बताने जा रहे हैं. आज हम आपको शादीशुदा जिंदगी और छोटे बच्चे से दूर रहकर तैयारी करने वाली पूनम गौतम की कहानी बता रहे हैं, जिन्होंने सालों के मेहनत के बाद एसडीएम (SDM) बनने का अपना सपना पूरा किया. उनके लिए यहां तक पहुंचना बेहद मुश्किल था, क्योंकि जब भी अपने बच्चे को छोड़कर तैयारी करने के लिए दिल्ली गईं, तब लोगों ने खूब ताने मारे और उनकी ममता पर सवाल उठाए. लेकिन उन्होंने तमाम परेशानियों के बावजूद हिम्मत नहीं हारी और सपना पूरा कर लोगों को करारा जवाब दिया.

