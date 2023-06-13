Delhi Police Constable Exam: दिल्ली पुलिस में भर्ती के लिए इस तारीख को होगा पेपर, सब नहीं केवल ये कैंडिडेट दे पाएंगे
Delhi Police Constable Exam: दिल्ली पुलिस में भर्ती के लिए इस तारीख को होगा पेपर, सब नहीं केवल ये कैंडिडेट दे पाएंगे

Delhi Police MTS Exam: एसएससी दिल्ली पुलिस कांस्टेबल परीक्षा की तारीख और एसएससी दिल्ली पुलिस एमटीएस परीक्षा की तारीख 2023-2024 को ssc.nic.in पर जारी किया गया है.

 

Delhi Police Constable Exam: दिल्ली पुलिस में भर्ती के लिए इस तारीख को होगा पेपर, सब नहीं केवल ये कैंडिडेट दे पाएंगे

SSC Delhi Police Constable and MTS Exam Date 2023-2024: कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (एसएससी) ने दिल्ली पुलिस में कॉन्स्टेबल एक्जीक्यूटिव और एमटीएस (सिविलियन) के पद पर भर्ती के लिए परीक्षा की तारीखों की घोषणा कर दी है. जो लोग दिल्ली पुलिस में नौकरी पाने के इच्छुक हैं, वे नीचे दी गई टेबल में परीक्षा की तारीख चेक कर सकते हैं और उसी के मुताबिक अपनी तैयारी शुरू कर सकते हैं.

