UPSC Topper 2022: औसत छात्र कहलाने वाले शुभम ने अंकों का गणित छोड़ा पीछे, बताया कैसे करें लक्ष्य पर फोकस
UPSC Topper 2022: औसत छात्र कहलाने वाले शुभम ने अंकों का गणित छोड़ा पीछे, बताया कैसे करें लक्ष्य पर फोकस

UPSC Topper 2022: मेरठ के शुभम कुमार के सामने चुनौती बड़ी थी और लक्ष्य भी बड़ा था. वह लड़े और अपने आखिरकार सफलता का स्वाद चख कर ही माने. शुभम ने कम संसाधनों में ही अपने इस कठिन लक्ष्य को हासिल किया.

UPSC Topper 2022: यूपीएससी 2022 के रिजल्ट 23 मई 2023  को जारी किए जा चुके हैं, जिसमें उत्तर प्रदेश के यूपीएससी एस्पिरेंट्स का भी शानदार प्रदर्शन रहा. इस परीक्षा में एक औसत छात्र कहलाने वाले शुभम कुमार ने सफलता की एक नई कहानी ही लिख दी. देश की इस सबसे कठिन परीक्षा में कामयाबी पाने वाले यूपीएससी एस्पिरेंट्स शुभम ने 41वीं रैंक हासिल की है. आज हम यूपी इस मेधावी के बारे में आपको बताने जा रहे हैं. पढ़ें उनकी सपलता की कहानी...

