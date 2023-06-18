Ratan Tata: कौन हैं रतन टाटा के सबसे युवा असिस्टेंट शांतनु नायडू? करोड़ों की दौलत के हैं मालिक
Ratan Tata: कौन हैं रतन टाटा के सबसे युवा असिस्टेंट शांतनु नायडू? करोड़ों की दौलत के हैं मालिक

Shantanu Naidu Net Worth:  वह टाटा ग्रुप के लिए काम करते हैं और रतन टाटा के ऑफिस के महाप्रबंधक हैं. उन्होंने रतन टाटा के लिए पिछले साल मई में काम करना शुरू किया था जब उनकी उम्र लगभग 29 साल थी.

Who Is Shantanu Naidu: टाटा संस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष रतन टाटा देश के टॉप बिजनेस मैन में से एक हैं. यहां हम बात कर रहे हैं  उनके साथ अक्सर देखे जाने वाले युवा शांतनु नायडू की, जो काफी चर्चित हो गए हैं. उन्हें अक्सर रतन टाटा की मदद करते हुए देखा गया है. जब शांतनु नायडू का रतन टाटा के जन्मदिन समारोह का वीडियो वायरल हुआ था.

