Multibagger Share: 56 से बढ़कर 1000 के पार पहुंचा ये IT Stock, पैसा लगाने वाले कुछ ही दिनों में हो गए करोड़पति!
Multibagger IT Stock: इस शेयर ने आज मार्केट में नए रिकॉर्ड लेवल को टच किया है. इस स्टॉक ने निवेशकों को पिछले 3 सालों में 1439 फीसदी का रिटर्न दिया है. स्टॉक का नाम औरियनप्रो सॉल्यूशंस लिमिटेड (Aurionpro Solutions Ltd) है.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 06:18 PM IST

Stock Market Update: शेयर मार्केट (Share Market) में कई शेयर्स में निवेशकों को मालामाल कर दिया ह. आज हम आपको एक ऐसे आईटी स्टॉक (IT Stock) के बारे में बताएंगे, जिसने निवेशकों के पैसे को कुछ ही समय में डबल से भी ज्यादा कर दिया है. इस शेयर ने आज मार्केट में नए रिकॉर्ड लेवल को टच किया है. इस स्टॉक का नाम औरियनप्रो सॉल्यूशंस लिमिटेड (Aurionpro Solutions Ltd) है. इस कंपनी का राजस्व 2005 में 100 मिलियन से बढ़कर 2023 में 6,590 मिलियन रुपये हो गया है. 

