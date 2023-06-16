Patanjali अगले 5 सालों में करेगी 1 लाख करोड़ का कारोबार, कंपनी ने आज लॉन्च किए कई नए प्रोडक्ट्स
Baba Ramdev on Patanjali Business: पतंजलि ने आज बाजार में कई नए प्रोडक्ट्स उतारे हैं. इसमें कई सेगमेंट से जुड़े प्रोडक्ट शामिल हैं. बाबा रामदेव ने बताया है कि अगले पांच वर्षों में 45,000-50,000 करोड़ रुपये करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 06:06 PM IST

Patanjali Group: पतंजलि समूह ने सभी तरह के उपभोक्ताओं के लिए उत्पाद उतारने की मंशा जताने के साथ ही अगले पांच वर्षों में अपना कारोबार बढ़ाकर एक लाख करोड़ रुपये का करने का लक्ष्य रखा है. समूह के प्रमुख बाबा रामदेव ने शुक्रवार को एक संवाददाता सम्मेलन में कहा कि इस लक्ष्य को हासिल करने के लिए हर उपभोक्ता समूह तक पहुंचने की योजना पर काम चल रहा है.

