Bank Locker: बैंक में खुलवा रहे हैं लॉकर तो ध्यान रखें ये अहम बात, वरना...
Bank Locker: बैंक में खुलवा रहे हैं लॉकर तो ध्यान रखें ये अहम बात, वरना...

Bank Locker Update: अधिकांश बैंकों के लिए आवश्यक है कि आप वर्ष में कम से कम एक बार अपना लॉकर एक्सेस करें. यदि आप ऐसा नहीं कर सकते हैं, तो संभावना है कि बैंक आपको एक सूचना देगा. इसके विपरीत, बैंकों को लॉकर समझौते में उल्लिखित प्रक्रियाओं के बाद उन्हें खोलने की अनुमति है.

Banking: बैंक लॉकर्स का उपयोग संपत्ति के दस्तावेजों, आभूषणों, ऋण दस्तावेजों, बचत बॉन्ड, बीमा पॉलिसियों और अन्य गोपनीय वस्तुओं को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए किया जा सकता है. लॉकर के आकार के हिसाब से बैंक वार्षिक किराया वसूल करता है. लॉकर सौंपे जाने के समय इसके उपयोग को नियंत्रित करने वाले लॉकर समझौते की एक प्रति लॉकर किराएदार को दी जाती है. हालांकि अगर आपको पास लॉकर है तो कुछ अहम बातों को जरूर ध्यान में रखना चाहिए...

