Bank Locker: इस बैंक में लॉकर है तो जान लें बड़ा अपडेट, कहीं कुछ दिक्कत न हो जाए!
SBI ने संशोधित लॉकर समझौते पर नोटिस शेयर करते हुए ट्वीट किया, "हम अपने सम्मानित ग्राहकों से अनुरोध करते हैं कि वे अपनी लॉकर धारक शाखा से संपर्क करें और संशोधित / पूरक लॉकर समझौते को लागू करें. बैंक ने ग्राहक के अधिकारों को शामिल करते हुए एक संशोधित या पूरक लॉकर समझौता जारी किया है.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 07:30 PM IST

Bank Locker: बैंक लॉकर के भी कुछ नियम होते हैं. उन नियमों का पालन करके लोग बैंक में लॉकर का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं. वहीं अब भारतीय स्टेट बैंक (SBI) ने बैंक लॉकर को लेकर अपडेट दिया है. भारतीय स्टेट बैंक ने अपने ग्राहकों को लॉकर सुविधा का लाभ उठाने के लिए अपनी शाखाओं तक पहुंचने और संशोधित या पूरक लॉकर समझौते को लागू करने के लिए कहा है.

